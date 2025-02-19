Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Wednesday lauded Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's previous Budget, calling it "inclusive of all sections and sectors" and aimed at the state's upliftment.

He further mentioned that today's budget will also focus on uplifting the state and all sections of society.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa says, "When the first Budget of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma was presented, it was inclusive of all sections and sectors. It was for the upliftment of Rajasthan. Within 6 months today, it can be seen implemented up to 90%...Today's Budget will also be for the upliftment of the state and include all sections. It will be for a developed Rajasthan as per the idea of PM Modi."

Earlier, Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari said that a good state budget would be presented on February 19.

"With the blessings of the Prime Minister, under the leadership of Chief Minister, double engine government in Rajasthan will present a very good budget and will have everything for everyone..." Kumari said while speaking to the media.

Taking to social media X, the Deputy CM shared photos of her finalizing the budget."Rajasthan Budget 2025-26 finalised," the post read.

Meanwhile, on February 16, CM Bhajanlal Sharma held a meeting at the chief minister's residence on Sunday to review the development work in Jaipur.

During the review meeting, CM Sharma directed all the District Collectors of the Jaipur division to send a report of the pending cases regarding the announcements of the previous Budget year 2024-25 within three days.

He said that the District Collectors will be responsible for implementing Budget-related announcements, and in this regard, the problems should be resolved by conducting a spot inspection. CM directed the officials to issue all the necessary approvals by the end of February after conducting a technical examination of the pending cases.

The District Collectors also suggested other points in the meeting, including drinking water, electricity, roads, health, education, tourism, and transport facilities for the upcoming Budget 2025-26. In this regard, the Chief Minister directed that the District Collector inspect the spot and determine the priority of these works based on the prescribed parameters and utility. (ANI)

