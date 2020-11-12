Patna (Bihar) [India], November 12 (ANI): With LJP having seen to have damaged prospects of JD-U candidates on several seats in Bihar assembly elections, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said it is for BJP to decide whether or not the LJP should be retained in the NDA.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Chirag Paswan had fought the elections outside the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the state and had put up candidates on seats contested by Janata Dal-United and not BJP.

The JD-U's tally dipped in the elections and it could win 43 seats while BJP won 74 seats.

Kumar, who is set for another term, said people have given the mandate to NDA and it will form the government.

Asked about LJP, the Chief Minister said, "if some action is to be taken (against LJP), the BJP has to take it".

"It's for the BJP to decide whether or not the LJP should be retained in the NDA," he said.

A senior JD-U leader had said after the results that impact of COVID-19 and candidates put up by LJP had affected prospects of party candidates.

LJP, which is part of NDA at the Centre, could win only one seat in the assembly. Paswan had also strongly attacked Nitish Kumar during the campaign.

Asked about the oath-taking ceremony, Nitish Kumar said members of all four parties will meet tomorrow.

"It is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow," he said. (ANI)

