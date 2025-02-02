New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has slammed AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal over his repeated promises to clean Yamuna river, accusing him of deceiving public with false assurances.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami questioned Kejriwal's credibility, highlighting the unaddressed pollution in the river despite promises made in the 2020 manifesto.

Also Read | Budaun Road Accident: Driver Burnt Alive as Car Catches Fire After Collision with Pickup Vehicle; 6 Injured.

"Arvind Kejriwal had said in his election manifesto of 2020 that we will clean the Yamuna River this time. For the last five years, he kept fooling people. Now again, he said that he will clean the Yamuna River next year. This is just a lie and people are not going to believe him. He is blaming his failure on the land where he was born. Does anyone poison the water? This time, the people of Delhi are bringing a double-engine government under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

This comes after AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a recent letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Bill 2024: Report of Joint Committee on Waqf Bill To Be Presented in Lok Sabha on February 3.

He sent a written response to the Election Commission, demanding that a criminal case be filed against CM Saini regarding the "poisonous" Yamuna.

Kejriwal claimed that the levels of ammonia contamination in the raw water being supplied to Delhi from Haryana were "unprecedented" and dangerously high.

Further, speaking on the Union Budget, the Uttarakhand CM emphasised that the Budget shows the farsightedness of Prime Minister Modi.

"It is fulfilling the resolve of Viksit Bharat, bringing the middle-class forward. The Budget is for the poor, women, and farmers. This is a Budget in which provision has been made for everyone and it brings every section forward. No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh will definitely uplift the middle class. I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this Budget," he said.

The Union Budge, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Saturday, provided major relief to the salaried class with no income tax on an average monthly income of up to rupees one lakh to boost household savings and consumption with the government also giving thrust to four engines of development - agriculture, MSMEs, investment and exports.

The Finance Minister's announcement on tax relief means that the salaried class will pay nil income tax up to Rs 12.75 lakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)