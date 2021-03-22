Udaigiri (Assam) [India], March 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent visit to Assam stating that it was nothing more than a picnic.

"Recently, Rahul baba visited Assam. For him, visiting Assam is nothing more than a picnic. He comes here enjoys picnic and goes back. When he talks about labourers, I feel like laughing, as Congress did not do anything for tea garden workers during the time they were in power," Amit Shah said at a public rally in Udalguri.

"The BJP government in 5 years promised to give 12,500 to pregnant women workers which is reached to 18000. We have opened more than 7.5 lakh bank accounts," the BJP leader said.

Earlier in the day, in Assam's Majuli, Shah said, "Congress ruled for 15 years. Many terror outfits killed people. Our security jawans were killed. No probe was done. Bullets, guns and people getting killed are a thing of the past since we have come. Terrorists surrendered, left terrorism and entered mainstream."

Last week on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had slammed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the increase in LPG cylinder prices used by households and asked the crowd at a rally in Assam who benefits from this.

Speaking at a public rally in Jorhat, Rahul Gandhi had said,

"The cost of LPG gas cylinders during United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government was Rs 400, now under NDA, it is Rs 900. Who benefits from this? Not the poor, only India's 2-3 industrialists. Their taxes, loans are waived off while nothing is being done for you,"

The Congress leader has released the party's manifesto ahead of the state assembly elections in which they have promised to defend the "idea of the state of Assam".

Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. (ANI)

