Kohima, Jun 11 (PTI) Nagaland for the sixth consecutive day on Friday reported moe COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 209 patients recuperated from the disease while 116 new infections pushed the tally to 23,466, a health department official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up to 79.2 per cent on Friday from 78.70 per cent on Thursday.

As many as 18,587 people have recovered from the infection in the northeastern state.

"116 positive cases detected today 34 Tuensang, 26 Kohima, 19 Dimapur, 15 Mokokchung, 10 Phek, 5 Zunheboto, 3 Longleng, 2 Mon and 1 each in Wokha and Peren district," said State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project Dr. Nyanthung Kikon in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Nagaland now has 3,777 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

The demise of four COVID-19 infected patients two in Kohima and one each in Dimapur and Mokokchung district has increased the death toll in the state to 445, of which 14 are related to other diseases, he said.

Altogether 657 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, a total of 2,05,449 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, Dr. Kikon said.

As of Thursday, 2,71,656 people have been inoculated in the state, including 54,535 who have received the second dose, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

