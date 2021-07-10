Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) Security forces launched a combing operation Friday in the border district of Samba after reports that four uniformed persons were seen moving suspiciously, sources said.

They said police and security forces have launched the cordon and search operation in Jatwal area.

There were reports that four uniformed persons were seen moving under suspicious circumstances in the area, they said.

The operation to track them down is underway, they said.

Further details are awaited.

