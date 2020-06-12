Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Foreign Brand Cigarettes Worth Rs 12 Cr Seized in Navi Mumbai

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 10:38 PM IST
Mumbai, Jun 12 (PTI) In a major haul, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 11.88 crore from a container at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the Mumbai unit of the DRI intercepted the 40-ft container, an official said.

The container had arrived from Dubai and was carrying 600 master boxes containing 32,640 cartons of undeclared foreign brand cigarettes, he said.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection and remanded in judicial custody till June 25, the official said, adding that a probe was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

