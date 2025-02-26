Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): As the last day of the Mahakumbh concludes today, foreign devotees have also arrived to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Sharing their experiences, they find Indian culture mesmerizing and have expressed feelings of deep faith and spiritualism.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

A devotee from Brazil, Danielle, who attended the Kumbh Mela 2023, described his experience as "amazing and unforgettable". He expressed his eagerness to share experiences with his people and country, having travelled from afar.

"... This is an amazing and unforgettable experience. We come from very far, and we are very eager to show all this to our people and our country. The whole Kumbh Mela is amazing... People are very friendly and welcoming... I got to know about Maha Kumbh from my boss who covered the Kumbh Mela 12 years ago. It was my first experience, and it was amazing, " Danielle said.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2025 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, Amit Shah Extend Greetings on Maha Shivratri, Pray for Divine Blessings and India's Continued Progress.

Caco Barcelos, a devotee from Brazil, said, "... We travelled a long way to be here with people. This is the biggest human gathering in history. The emotions are very high... The smile of Indian people is wonderful..."

A devotee from London, who attended the Kumbh Mela, was visibly moved by the experience, exuding a sense of joy and peace. She described the atmosphere as "amazing", with the collective energy of the crowd creating a unique environment.

"... I feel so much joy and peace. You can feel the environment of the crowd, and it's amazing. Everyone is celebrating today. It feels more special than every other day than I have been here so far... I knew this was once in a lifetime opportunity and cancelled all my plans to come here. That's how important it is... People have been so welcoming and friendly, I am learning so many things about the culture and the importance of everyday ceremonies that happen. I also enjoy watching people collect water from the Ganga to take home for other members of the family who could not make it here. It is beautiful... I learnt about Maha Kumbh from social media and my friends...,' she said.

Foreign devotees also visited Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. There, they recited the 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' and chanted 'Har Har Mahadev' as they headed towards the temple.

Mahashivaratri, known as the night of Lord Shiva, is observed with great fervour in India and other Hindu populous countries.

The Mahashivaratri- night dedicated to Lord Shiva, the protector falls on Wednesday this year. An estimated 1 million pilgrims are expected to visit the temple this year.

Generally, the Day of Mahashivaratri falls on every 13th night or 14th day of lunar-solar month according to the Lunar Calendar. Every temple of Lord Shiva is flocked with pilgrims on the day of Shivaratri.

The Mahakumbh has concluded today, following the first Amrit Snan on Paush Purnima, which began on January 13. This was followed by snans on Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, and Maghi Purnima on February 12. The final snan took place on February 26, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)