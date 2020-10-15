New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday met new High Commissioner of Singapore to India Simon Wong Wie Kuen and discussed measures for further strengthening bilateral relations.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, in a tweet, said Shringla wished Simon a successful tenure.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met the new High Commissioner of Singapore to India, H.E Mr Simon Wong Wie Kuen, and wished him a successful tenure. During the meeting, they discussed measures for further strengthening bilateral cooperation. @SGinIndia," Srivastava tweeted.

