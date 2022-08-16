Gangtok, Aug 16 (PTI) Foreign tourists visiting the Himalayan state of Sikkim can now apply for Restricted Area Permit (RAP) and Protected Area Permit (PAP) online from October this year, an official said.

From the upcoming tourist season in October foreigners can apply online through a dedicated website for the Restrict Area Permit and Protected Area Permit, the official said, adding that work for development of the dedicated website is on.

To visit Sikkim foreigners must obtain Restricted Area Permit (RAP) previously known as InnerLine Permit from Sikkim Tourism Officers on the strength of valid Indian Visa.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang in his Independence Day speech had announced about the online application for RAP and PAP for foreign tourists.

The Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) has thanked the chief minister for announcing the online application for RAP and PAP for foreign tourists.

This was an age old demand of the Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS).

"We thank the CM for understanding the demand of the people since 60 per cent of the state is totally dependent on tourism," Norgey Lachungpa, president, TAAS, said.

