Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): A forensic team from Pune on Friday inspected the vehicles seized in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case here in the state capital.

The vehicles are kept at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Mumbai. NIA Superintendent Vikram Khalate was also present during the inspection.

The NIA had on Wednesday confirmed that the person, seen in a CCTV footage walking near Mukesh Ambani's residence on the night of February 25 when an explosive-laden vehicle was found, was Sachin Waze, an assistant inspector in Mumbai Police.

Waze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in the death case of Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found on Carmichael Raod outside Antilia on February 25.

Hiran was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)