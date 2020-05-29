India News | Forest Fire Triggers Landmine Blasts Along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, May 29 (PTI) A fire that engulfed a large forest area along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district triggered several landmine blasts on Friday, officials said.

The fire broke out across the LoC and spread to this side of the border in the Balakote sector, resulting in mine blasts early Friday, they said.

Also Read | West Bengal Allows Temples, Mosques, Gurudwaras, Other Religious Places to Re-Open From June 1, Only 10 Devotees Allowed Inside at Once.

Landmines are planted by the security forces to prevent infiltration from across the border.

However, there was no loss of life or damage to any forward defence locations in the fire, the officials said.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rain Alert: Rainfall, Duststorm and Strong Winds to Hit Region in Early Evening Hours Today, Says IMD.

They said the fire was brought under control by the personnel of the Forest Department and the Army.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)