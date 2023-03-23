Pilibhit (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A team of forest department was attacked by some people in the Madhotanda Police Station area here when it tried to stop them from harvesting sugarcane crops on forest land.

One of the forest guards was also dragged for several metres with a tractor in which he was stuck, forest officials alleged.

Madhotanda SHO Surendra Kumar Singh said, "The incident occurred Tuesday night according to the complaint and the FIR was lodged today."

According to a police complaint filed by Barahi section in-charge, Forest Inspector Vashishth Kumar, it was reported Monday that some people were cutting sugarcane crop on the forest land in Majhara village and loading it in a tractor trolley.

Forest guards Abhishek and Sandeep Mandal, along with Bharat Kumar, a labourer, went to the spot on motorcycles and found some people cutting sugarcane crop, according to law, a state property, and loading it into a tractor trolley.

"When they tried to stop them from doing so, the farmers started abusing the forest department staff and attacked them with the intention to kill," the report read.

"Forest guard Abhishek was dragged for a long distance after he got stuck in the tractor of the accused and was seriously injured," it read.

Police have lodged an FIR against Amber Singh, Ankit Singh, Krishna Kumar Singh, Rana Singh, and two unidentified villagers in the matter and are investigating it, the SHO said.

