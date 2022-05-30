Pathanamthitta (Kerala), May 30 (PTI) Kerala police have registered a case against a deputy forest ranger for allegedly molesting a woman forest watcher at the forest department office in Gavi near here.

Police said the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the forest watcher on May 27.

"The incident happened on May 25. She complained to us on May 27. A case has been registered. However, he (forest officer) is absconding," police told PTI.

Meanwhile, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran, while addressing mediapersons on Monday, said the Forest department has suspended the official.

He said the incident was unfortunate and the accused official was suspended by the department based on a report submitted by the Periyar Range Officer.

"We enquired about the incident and found that it was true. The watcher has given a police complaint and the probe has begun. Along with that, the forest department has also taken stern action against the accused. As part of it, the official has been suspended," Saseendran told the media.

Police said the accused tried to molest the woman inside a store room of the forest office.

The complaint said she was rescued by other staff who came running upon hearing her cry for help.

