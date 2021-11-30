Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Tuesday suggested to the Puducherry government to constitute a commission to look into the issue of providing reservation to SC, STs and BCs, for the local body elections.

When the batch of PIL petitions relating to the elections to the local body in the Union Territory came up for further hearing today, Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari said there can't be a different yardstick for determining the backwardness of different categories of people in society for providing the reservation in the local bodies. The word political reservation does not exist anywhere.

"You cannot have one criterion for SC/ST and another for BCs. Political reservation is an unknown factor. There can't be a person politically backward," he said.

To find a way out and to resolve the issue of providing reservation to the backward classes, he suggested setting up a Commission to determine the backwardness.

The local government has to constitute a commission, determine criteria for political backwardness of OBCs, and based on the criteria, they must be identified local body wise and the data must be collected.

This cannot be done overnight, the ACJ said adding that without doing this the election could not be held.

The counsel for the State Election Commission (SEC) of Puducherry contended providing reservation in local bodies for BCs is not a constitutional mandate.

