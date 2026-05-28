India News | Former AIADMK MLA VNP Venkataraman Joins DMK in Presence of MK Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 28 (ANI): Former AIADMK MLA from Alandur constituency, VNP Venkataraman, joined the DMK on Thursday in the presence of party president MK Stalin at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

The development comes amid continuing internal tensions within the AIADMK, even as senior party leaders sought to project unity and stability within the organisation.

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Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Minister and senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani asserted that the party remained united and focused on returning to power in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore Airport, Velumani dismissed speculation about leaders seeking positions within the party and said AIADMK workers remained committed to strengthening the organisation.

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"AIADMK is our lifeline, and we are not moving for posts or positions," Velumani said.

He reaffirmed that Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) continues to be the party's General Secretary and stated that issues raised before the leadership would be resolved gradually.

"Our goal is to lead the party back to the path of victory and ensure the return of an AIADMK government," he said.

Velumani also accused certain media outlets and YouTube channels of spreading "false narratives" regarding internal party developments and denied claims that party leaders were acting out of personal ambition.

The AIADMK leader said that support extended by AIADMK legislators in the Assembly to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government was based on the people's mandate and opposition to the DMK.

Emphasising unity within the party, Velumani said differences between leaders had been resolved after discussions with the party leadership.

"I spoke with CV Shanmugam this morning. We are like brothers. There were differences of opinion, but they have now been resolved after meeting the General Secretary," he said.

Velumani further stated that the AIADMK, which has completed 50 years and ruled Tamil Nadu for 31 years, had overcome several setbacks in the past and would emerge stronger again.

He also raised concerns over increasing crime and drug abuse in the state and urged the government to take immediate steps to address the issues.

Earlier on Wednesday, factions led by SP Velumani-Shanmugam and EPS withdrew petitions related to the appointment of a new AIADMK legislature party leader and chief whip. (ANI)

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