New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Former Army training command chief Lieutenant General Raj Shukla (retired) was on Monday appointed as member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), that conducts the civil services exam to recruit the country's civil servants.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy on Monday by Smita Nagaraj, the senior most member of the UPSC at the Commission's headquarters here, an official said.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Voting for Presidential Poll Ends With 98.90% Total Turnout at Parliament House.

In a career spanning over four decades in the Army, Shukla commanded an Infantry Brigade in counter-insurgency operations, the Baramulla Division along the Line of Control in the Kashmir valley and a Pivot Corps along the western borders.

An alumni of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad and the National Defence College, New Delhi, the general officer has served two tenures at the military operations directorate dealing with doctrines/force structuring and was the director general, perspective planning, addressing issues relating to military futures and force modernisation.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Voting Concludes, Results To Be Out on July 21 and Next President To Take Oath on July 25.

He has also been commandant of the Army's prestigious training establishment and think tank -- the Army War College.

A professional aviator and powerful orator, Shukla has authored close to 70 articles/publications and lectured/participated in more than 180 talks/seminars in India and abroad.

As the 22nd General Officer Commanding-In-Chief of the Indian Army's Training Command (ARTRAC), the officer made noteworthy contributions to the development of India's strategic -- military futures, technological innovation, professional military education, capacity building, operational poise and civil -- military fusion.

In recognition of his service of the most exceptional order, Shukla was awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on Republic Day 2021.

With his appointment, the commission now has a chairperson and six members against its sanctioned strength of 10. PTI AKV

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)