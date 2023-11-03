Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 3 (ANI): In a setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati, a former member of the BJP joined the Congress on Thursday.

She joined the Congress in the presence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Congress In-Charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

The Congress is considering giving her a ticket to contest from Ajmer North for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sadhvi Anadi Saraswati, while thanking to Rajasthan CM said that she was welcomed to the Congress Party with respect.

"I think I am identified as a saint in the whole society. A saint is above any party politics. And a saint thinks of the Sanatan Dharma and the whole world as his family. His only goal is to serve the humankind. A saint does not require a stage; he is only focused on working... I want to thank the CM, he welcomed me to the party with respect," she said.

However, the Rajasthan CM said that the guarantees given by his party will get stronger only after Congress returns to power.

"We are going in between the people on the basis of our schemes, the laws that we passed, our guarantees. We want the people to bless us again. If the government is repeated, the current schemes will strengthen in the coming time. The guarantees would get stronger," Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said.

Rajasthan is among five states that will go to the polls next month. Polling in the state will be held on November 25 and votes will be counted on December 3. (ANI)

