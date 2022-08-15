Jaipur, Aug 15 (PTI) Former BJP MLA Amrita Meghwal was threatened at gunpoint by 4-5 unidentified miscreants when she was travelling in her car from Ajmer to Jalore in Rajasthan, police said.

The incident occurred near Nareli Puliya in Ajmer on Sunday night.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: Assam to Withdraw 1 Lakh Minor Cases To Reduce Burden On Lower Judiciary, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The accused stopped her SUV and allegedly threatened her with a gun, Additional Superintendent of Police of Ajmer Vikas Sangwan said.

An FIR was registered at Alwar Gate police station.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 132 School, Colleges and Roads Named After Police Martyrs.

Alwar Gate SHO Mohammad Jabir said the assailants smashed the windscreen of her vehicle.

He said efforts were being made to identify and nab the accused.

Meghwal is a former BJP MLA from Jalore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)