Shimla/New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Former CBI director and Nagaland Governor Ashwani Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, officials said.

Kumar became CBI director in 2008, succeeding Vijay Shanker, in the midst of the agency's probe into the Aarushi Talwar murder case that hogged the headlines.

Kumar later became Governor of Nagaland, they said.

He was presently Vice Chancellor of a private university in Shimla, they said.

The body of Kumar, a 1973-batch IPS officer, was found hanging at his residence in Shimla Wednesday evening, they said.

