New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ranjit Sinha passed away in the national capital on Friday morning, confirmed government officials.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Sinha who was a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1974 batch passed away around 4.30 am today.

Apart from serving as the CBI Director, Sinha also held various senior posts, including DG ITBP. (ANI)

