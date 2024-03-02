Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath left from Chhidwara on Saturday to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which is scheduled to enter the state today.

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is here and I am going to join the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. It is the best medium to connect with people. In Madhya Pradesh, the yatra will continue for five days and I will give my time to it," Nath told reporters .

Also Read | Odisha: Five-Time MLA Arabinda Dhali Resigns From Ruling BJD, Says Will Join BJP.

Meanwhile, when Nath was asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting the Congress party, the veteran said, "Others will attack as they don't have anything to say about themselves."

Kamal Nath's son and Member of Parliament (MP) from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency Nakulnath was also present.

Also Read | Delhi Court Extends AAP Leader Manish Siodia, Sanjay Singh's Judicial Custody in Excise Policy Case Till March 7.

After a pause of five days, the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' will resume at 2 pm from Dholpur in Rajasthan on Saturday and enter the state through Morena district at around 3 pm.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh told ANI, "After resting for five days (from February 26 to March 1), we are resuming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today at 2 pm from Dholpur, Rajasthan. We will enter Morena, Madhya Pradesh at around 3 pm today and we will stay in the state till March 6. On March 5, Rahul Gandhi will have a darshan at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. On March 7, we will enter Gujarat. People are supporting us during the yatra."

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)