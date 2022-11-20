New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has managed to rope in a strong Congress leader Mahabal Mishra into the party, on Sunday.

The new entrant to the Aam Aadmi Party, Mahabal Mishra, is a former Congress MP from West Delhi, three times MLA from the Dwarka Assembly constituency and former Councillor and is considered a former heavyweight Congress leader.

Former MP and Congress leader, Mahabal Mishra joins the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the MCD polls, in the presence of AAP's National convenor and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, as well as Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during his public rally in Paharganj area of Delhi.

Notably, Mahabal Mishra, a strong purvanchali leader of the Congress, is the father of AAP MLA from Dwarka, Vinay Mishra.

Mahabal Mishra's membership in the Congress party was terminated back in 2020 when his son Vinay Mishra joined the Aam Admi party ahead of the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections and was announced as a candidate by AAP from Dwarka.

The Aam Aadmi party's National convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was in Paharganj earlier today, addressing a public rally in view of the upcoming MCD elections.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal has released the party's manifesto for the December 4 polls saying that his government will work on fulfilling 10 'guarantees'.

Notably, the BJP has governed the civic bodies since 2007.

In the last civic body polls in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27. Polling was not held for two seats due to the death of candidates.

Earlier, the total number of civic wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The elections for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7. (ANI)

