Coimbatore, Sept 13 (PTI) Former CPI(M) MLA K Thangavelu died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Sunday, party sources said.

He was 69 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Thangavelu was admitted to the hospital a couple of days ago and died without responding to treatment, they said.

He had represented Tirupur South assembly constituency in 2011-16.

He was the party Coimbatore district secretary and State executive committee member, they said.

