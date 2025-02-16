New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convenor Arvind Kejriwal expressed condolences on Sunday over the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "The tragic death of the devotees going to Maha Kumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely sad and painful. May God give peace to their souls. My condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones in the accident."

A compensation of Rs 10 lakh by the Indian Railways was announced to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station, as per a release.

Additionally, a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh has been announced to the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh to those with minor injuries, as per the release.

Geeta, a worker at the LNJP hospital, where the victims were admitted said that 15 bodies and 10 to 12 injured people were brought to the hospital at 10 p.m.

She further said that there were three children who also died in the incident.

"There were around 15 dead bodies and 10 to 12 injured people who were brought to the LNJP hospital between 10 to 10:30 p.m. yesterday. There were three children among the dead..." said Geeta while speaking to ANI.

This comes after a tragic stampede took place at the New Delhi Railway Station, resulting in the loss of 18 lives on Saturday.

The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of the Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives.

She extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," President Murmu posted on X. (ANI)

