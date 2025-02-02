Former DGP RP Thakur appointed as advisor to Andhra Pradesh government. (Photo/ANI)

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Former Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur has been appointed as an advisor to the Andhra Pradesh government for a two-year term.

An official order stated, "The government hereby appoints RP Thakur, IPS (Rtd), as advisor to government of Andhra Pradesh, for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post. The advisor shall discharge his duties from the AP Bhavan, New Delhi."

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam; Lauds 'Amazing Arrangements (Watch Video).

Thakur served as the Director General of Police for Andhra Pradesh starting in June 2018.

He took charge at the Andhra Pradesh Police Head Quarters in Mangalagiri, Amaravati on June 30, 2018.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26: PM Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman After Budget Presentation.

Before his appointment as DGP, Thakur held the position of Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau) from November 2016.

He was also awarded the President's Police Medal for distinguished service in 2011. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)