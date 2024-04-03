Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI): Former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief Satheesh Reddy attended the 'Inspire Hyderabad' event at the Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Appreciating the country's achievements in defence technology, he said that the event has inspired the youth to develop innovative technologies.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Kalam Institute of Youth Excellence has brought in more than 5000 students in and around Hyderabad today at one place as 'Inspire Hyderabad'. These are all youngsters who have come here with a lot of enthusiasm about how the country is shaping today. Many people, including ISRO chairman S Somnath, Lt Gen Brar, many ISRO scientists, DRDO and start-ups, are coming and giving their talks, lot of exhibits of products of defence, DRDO and ISRO have been done today."

"All the youth who have come here get inspired to work for the nation to come up with innovation and first-of-its-kind technology. There is a lot of enthusiasm seen among youngsters today, listening very carefully to the achievements of this country, and...we will also come out with first-of-its-kind technologies, making this country proud," he added.

Speaking on the country's progress in defence technology, the former DRDO chief highlighted the development in frontier and quantum technology.

"Many achievements have been made in defence technology, making this country a frontrunner in frontier technology. In quantum technology, we have made 100 km in dark fibres and are moving further on it. We have made an air-independent propulsion submarine, becoming the second-third country in the world," Reddy further added. (ANI)

