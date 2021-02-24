Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 24 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Ashok Dinda on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Kolkata.

Dinda was formally inducted into the party in presence of the Union Minister Babul Supriyo and state BJP vice president Arjun Singh at a public meeting in Kolkata.

Recently, Indian bowler Ashok Dinda had announced retirement from all formats of the game. The pacer represented India in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is, picking 12 and 17 wickets respectively.

Dinda's induction into the BJP comes ahead of the Assembly elections. Elections for the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal that comprises 294 seats are set to be held this year as the current tenure ends on May 30.

Earlier in the day, India cricketer Manoj Tiwary joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. (ANI)

