Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir DGP M M Khajooria, the first police officer in the Union territory to be inducted into the Indian Police Service, died here Wednesday night following a brief illness, officials said.

He was 91.

He is survived by three daughters, six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

Incumbent J-K DGP Dilbag Singh and all ranks of the police expressed grief over the demise of Khajooria.

Khajooria, who was born on June 11, 1931, had spearheaded a number of movements, including the agitation for free education up to postgraduate level in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

He joined the J-K police service in 1954 and was the first police officer in the erstwhile state to be inducted into the Indian Police Service (IPS), they said.

Khajooria was Jammu and Kashmir's second DGP and served the post from January 16, 1985 to May 25, 1986.

After retirement, he took up public service and did a lot of work in educating the masses, especially on terrorism-related issues, and was a security analyst and a well-known TV and media personality.

