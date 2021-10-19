Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Prem Sagar Aziz quit the National Conference (NC) party on Tuesday and extended support to former party colleague Devender Singh Rana who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently.

Earlier this month, Devender Singh Rana resigned from the primary membership of the National Conference.

Also Read | Apple Launches Polishing Cloth at Rs 1,900 for Cleaning Its Products & Their Screens.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) is a regional political party in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)