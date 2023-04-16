Sirsi (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Ahead of Karnataka Assembly Polls, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar who was denied a ticket to contest the polls, tendered his resignation as MLA on Sunday.

Earlier, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde, known as a very good friend of former Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar, held a closed-door meeting with Shettar, in a bid to stop him from giving his resignation but the meeting failed.

Shettar submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Sunday.

"Hegde held a closed-door meeting with Shettar for more than an hour inside the Sirsi karnataka speaker legislative office. It is believed that one last time Hegde tried convincing him to stop him from giving his resignation," party sources said.

Earlier, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CM Basavraj Bommai met Shettar at his Hubli residence. They offered him that his family members could contest the election and would be given other important positions, but he refused.

According to BJP sources, after Pradhan and CM's visit, BJP top brass also called Shettar and offered him the post of governor or central minister, but he refused to take the offers.

He said that he only wants to work as MLA for his constituency, and has no desire for any big post. "Now, I have decided to resign from the party. I will not take back my decision even if they decide to give me the ticket", Jagdish was quoted as telling a top BJP source.

As per the source, Shettar is likely to join Congress today in the presence of Congress's top leadership. After his resignation, he will also go to Hubli.

Shettar, a six-time MLA from the constituency, was reportedly advised by the party to stand down and not seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment. Following this his followers expressed their anguish against the party's high command.

After being left out of the BJP's candidate lists, Shettar issued an ultimatum to the party, saying that he will consider his future political course if denied a ticket from his preferred segment.

The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. (ANI)

