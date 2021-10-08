Mysore (Karnataka) [India], October 8 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna along with the current Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai inaugurated the Mysore Dasara festival by offering Pooja to goddess Chamundeshwari in Chamundi hills in Mysore on Thursday.

Mysuru is all set to celebrate the famous Dasara festival as the final preparation was finished following a 'puja' on Wednesday.

Also Read | Tecno Camon 18, Camon 18P Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

A rehearsal was organised on Wednesday for the elephants who will take part in a parade as part of a religious procession in the city. Every year the same trained elephants are brought from Nagarhole forest and kept in Mysore Palace till the festival is not over. Teams of animal husbandry and special caretakers are deployed to look after the elephants. This year eight of these trained elephants--Abhimanyu, Cauvery, Chaitra, Lakshmi, Gopalaswami, Dhananjaya, Ashwathama and Vikrama-- will take part in the parade.

A grand procession of the goddess Chamundeshwari's idol atop an elephant is taken out from Mysore Palace through the streets of the city every year on Dasara. During the festival, the city is decorated with light bulbs, while the famous Mysore Palace turns into a dazzling beauty.

Also Read | Motorola Moto E40 To Be Launched in India on October 12, 2021.

Mysuru Dasara is a 10-day festival, which starts from the first day of Navaratri and concludes on Vijayadashami (Dusshera). This year, Mysuru Dasara will begin from October 7 and will end by October 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)