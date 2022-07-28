Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former legislators, political leaders, delegations of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) representatives and Press Club Jammu on Wednesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here.

Former Legislator, Devender Singh Rana met the Lieutenant Governor and projected the issues pertaining to Dogri Satellite Channel, employment opportunities for educated youth, regularization of casual employees and daily wagers, pending payments of artists of Academy for Art, Culture and Languages, exemption of Toll at Ban Toll Plaza for locals residing within 20 kilometres etc.

Sham Lal Sharma, former minister also called on the Lieutenant Governor and apprised him about channelization of River Chenab on the pattern of River Jhelum, early completion of bridge over Indri Patan, Degree College in Sub-Division Chowki Choura, speedy construction of Mini Secretariat at Akhnoor.

Similarly, former legislator Ranbir Singh Pathania, accompanied by District Development Council (DDC) members from district Udhampur expressed gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor-led UT administration for initiating revolutionary administrative reforms.

He drew the attention of the Lieutenant Governor towards the issues of Udhampur district pertaining to the constitution of Udhampur Development Authority, master plan for Surinsar Mansar Development Authority, building complex for Government Medical College, Udhampur, road connectivity etc.

A delegation of PRI representatives including DDC members and Block Development Council (BDC) Chairpersons led by former legislator Pawan Gupta apprised the Lieutenant Governor about important issues pertaining to Udhampur district, including water supply in town area, solid waste management, establishment of transport yard and warehouse, payment of works under MGNREGA.

Later, a delegation of Press Club Jammu led by its president Sanjeev Pargal met the Lt Governor and projected various issues related to journalists fraternity, parking facility at Press Club, free passage of media persons at toll plazas on the pattern of other states, implementation of Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) rates in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir etc.

Meanwhile, acclaimed Dogri Singer, Sonali Dogra along with Akash Dogra and Kabul Bukhari also called on the Lieutenant Governor and informed them about the activities being undertaken by Natya Roots Productions to bring awareness and inculcate a love for art and culture.

A poster of Folk Studio, a programme of Natya Roots Productions for promoting folk music in the region was also unveiled.

The Lieutenant Governor while interacting with the members of the delegations observed that the UT Government is committed to the equitable development of all the regions and sections of the society.

He assured them that their genuine issues and demands would be taken up for examination and early redressal.

The Lieutenant Governor further urged the public representatives to continue their sustained endeavours for promoting the welfare of people. (ANI)

