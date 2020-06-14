Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Former LS MP, Banker Madhavrao Patil Dies in Nashik

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 05:58 PM IST
India News | Former LS MP, Banker Madhavrao Patil Dies in Nashik

Nashik, Jun 14 (PTI) Former Lok Sabha MP and founder of Janalaxmi Cooperative Bank Madhavrao Patil died after a brief illness on Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

He was 80 and is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

He was a staunch supporter of Sharad Pawar and was among the first to join when the latter formed the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999.

Patil had won from Nashik Lok Sabha constituency on a Congress ticket in 1998.

His last rites were performed at Amardham crematorium here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

