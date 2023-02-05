Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): A case has been registered against an unknown person for sending a "threat letter" to former Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya's daughter, Samidha Singh, a police official said on Saturday.

Samidha is an assistant professor at Madhav Mahavidyalaya in Gwalior district. She had received the threat letter on November 4, 2022 in which she was threatened of acid attack and killing of her father within two months.

After receiving the threat letter, Samidha had filed a police complaint on the same day. Acting on the complaint, the police team took the matter for investigation. Nearly three months later, post-investigation, the police registered an FIR at Janak Ganj police station on Friday February 3.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gajendra Singh Vardhman said that the woman had submitted an application in this regard in the past. An unknown person had sent a threat letter to her in which the accused threatened her about an acid attack on her and threatened to kill her father, Pawaiya.

"The accused had also mentioned the reason behind sending the threat letter. The accused wrote in the letter that Samidha should stop opposing a staff member, who teaches in the same institute, otherwise such action (mentioned in the letter) would be taken against her," ASP Vardhman said.

After the complaint, a pre-investigation into the matter was conducted and based on the investigation report, a case has been registered against the unknown person under IPC sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 507 (Criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) at Janak Ganj police station. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

