Puducherry August 12 (PTI) Former Local Administration Minister of Puducherry A Elumalai succumbed to COVID-19 in centrally administered JIPMER on Wednesday.

Elumalai (53) had tested positive for the infection and was admitted to JIPMER on Tuesday, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told PTI.

Also Read | Amarinder Singh Launches 'Punjab Smart Connect Scheme', Personally Gives Smartphones to 6 Class XII Students: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 12, 2020.

Elumalai is survived by wife and three sons.

He was Local Administration Minister in the Congress Ministry headed by the then Chief Minister N Rangasamy in 2001.

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2020: BMC Denies Social Media Reports of Prohibiting Ganpati Immersion in Sea, Clarifies That It Has Not Issued Any Such Order.

Elumalai was also chairman of the Puducherry Agro Services andIndustrial Corporation (PASIC) run by the territorial government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)