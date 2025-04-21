New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Delhi police on Monday moved an application seeking a 30-day investigation period extension to complete the investigation against accused Sahil alias Poli and Vijay Gahlaut.

They are co-accused in a case related to an organised crime syndicate allegedly run by Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. Former MLA Naresh Balyan has also been arrested in this case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued notice to the accused persons. The matter was listed for a hearing on April 23.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for the Delhi police and moved the application seeking extension of the period of investigation.

"When is the 90-day period expiring?" the court asked, to which the SPP replied that it was ending on April 23.

Advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal appeared for the accused persons through video conferencing.

The court on April 19 extended the judicial custody of former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan and six other accused in an MCOCA case till April 23.

Duty judge Jitendra Singh extended the judicial remand of Naresh Balyan, Ritik alias Peter, Rohit alias Anna, Sachin Chikara, Sahil alias Poli, Vijay alias Kalu, and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba. All the accused were produced through video conferencing from jails.

On April 4, Delhi police recorded the statement of Jyoti Prakash alias Baba under MCOCA during police custody. He is the real brother of gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

On March 1, the Court had granted 60 more days to the Delhi police to complete the investigation against Naresh Balyan.

Balyan was arrested on December 4, 2024, in this case. The extension period expires on May 4, as SPP stated.

The Court has already taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed against accused Ritik alias Peter. A supplementary charge sheet has also been filed against Rohit alias Anna and Sachin Chikara. Cognizance of the same has also been taken by the court. (ANI)

