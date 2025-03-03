Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday wrote a letter to the Governor of the state, Mangubhai Patel, to draw his attention to a scam in the operation of BEd and MEd colleges in the state and demand an investigation into the matter by a state-level senior officer.

In the letter to the Governor, Singh highlighted that BEd and MEd colleges were being run in a room by flouting the rules and regulations in Indore, Ujjain, the state capital Bhopal and other districts in the state.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today in English: Meaningful Quote and Saying for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on March 4, 2025.

"I would like to draw your attention towards a major scam happening in the state. Similar to the nursing scam that took place last year in the state, B.Ed and M.Ed colleges are being operated in a room by violating rules in Bhopal, Ujjain and Indore and other districts of Madhya Pradesh," former CM Singh wrote.

He further stressed that, just like in the nursing scam, the students pursuing M.Ed were being shown as faculty. Recently, EOW (Economic Offences Wing) started an investigation into the matter, issued notices to the concerned parties, and sought information and documents.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Releases First-Ever Riverine Dolphin Estimation Report in Country, Which Estimated Total of 6,327 Dolphins.

"These colleges are running without adhering to the required standards. Investigations have revealed that, similar to the nursing scam, MEd students are being shown as faculty. Recently, the EOW has started an investigation into the matter. It has issued notices to the concerned parties and sought information and documents," Singh mentioned.

The Congress leader requested the Governor to instruct the concerned to get the scam investigated by a state-level senior officer.

"I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the concerned to get this widespread scam in the state investigated by a state-level senior officer. I would be grateful for your cooperation," he concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)