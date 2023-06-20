New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) A former MP, who is an eye surgeon, has written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya expressing concerns about the quality of intraocular lenses (IOLs) manufactured by a multinational company for cataract surgery.

Dr Vikas Mahatme has sought Mandaviya's intervention so that stringent action can be taken against the firm.

"I wish to bring to your kind notice a serious problem with Alcon, a multinational company that manufactures IOLs for cataract surgery. I have implanted it in one of my patients, Sanjay Bhalme. It is expected that the lens which is implanted must remain transparent for the rest of life of the patient," the former Rajya Sabha MP said in his letter.

He said that on May 9, 2016, he implanted Alcon IOL in the patient's right eye.

"To my utter surprise, this IOL has gone opaque now. I was shocked to see this when patient came to me in November 2022. He has diminished quality of vision. He cannot see if the light comes from the front side. Unfortunately, his Left eye is already blind and now he has compromised vision in the right eye too.

"He is quite depressed and frustrated with this event. Thereafter, I raised my concern with Alcon. However, their attitude was very casual and careless," Dr Mahatme said.

He said he had a video conference meeting with the Alcon team and alleged "they were not at all sensitive about this issue".

"They can do this only in India. Had it been any western country, they would have paid a huge compensation," the doctor said.

"I am also concerned that similar problem may occur in other patients and may create a disaster for them. To avoid this and also to compensate for the vision of the patient, I seek your intervention in this matter so that stringent action should be taken against the company. This will ensure that no more patients are affected in this way," Dr Mahatme stated.

