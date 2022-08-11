Gurugram, Aug 11 (PTI) Police here booked a former naib-tehsildar and 11 others for preparing fake registration papers of seven houses.

The case was registered on the recommendation of the CM flying squad.

According to a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar, former Badshahpur naib-tehsildar Ajay Malik and the others indulged in the crime.

The complaint said 55 flats in Ansal Esencia society in Sector 67 and 192 in Tata Group Housing Society were allotted to people under a scheme for economically weaker sections in 2018 and 2020.

These could not be sold for five years. The accused prepared papers using fake documents to show that four flats were bought in 2015. This allowed the owners to sell off the flats.

Three houses were also illegally constructed.

