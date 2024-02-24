Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 24 (ANI): National Conference leader and former Member of Legislative Council of Jammu and Kashmir, Sayed Mohammad Rafiq Shah, on Friday joined the BJP.

Shah was welcomed into the party by state BJP President Ravinder Raina.

Earlier this month, former Minister Mushtaq Bukhari joined the BJP at its headquarters in Jammu.

Incidentally, several prominent leaders of the National Conference, including Kathua district president Sanjeev Khajuria, had joined the BJP. Many supporters and district officeholders also made the switch from the National Conference to the BJP last month.

Earlier, Farooq Abdullah announced that his party will contest the upcoming parliamentary elections alone, a decision that is seen as another setback for the opposition INDIA bloc.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar on seat sharing, the National Conference chief said, "As far as seat sharing is concerned, National Conference will contest alone and there's no doubt about it." (ANI)

