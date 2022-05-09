Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) Former party MLA Angad Saini, who unsuccessfully fought the state Assembly polls from Nawanshahr seat after being denied ticket by the Congress, returned to the party fold on Monday.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring shared information about Saini's rejoining through his Twitter handle.

He stated every Congress worker will be given due respect.

Saini had earlier lambasted the Congress high command for its decision of ignoring him, which he had said was not based on his performance as the party MLA but on matters and issues related to his wife.

His wife Aditi Singh, the MLA from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, had joined the BJP after quitting the Congress last year.

Saini, who was elected an MLA in 2017, had contested against Congress candidate Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki from Nawanshahr seat in the state Assembly polls.

Saini came third after he got 31,516 votes while AAP candidate Lalit Mohan Ballu came second with 31,655 votes. BSP candidate Nachhatar Pal won from the Nawanshahr seat.

