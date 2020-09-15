Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): A former People's Liberation Front of India member, Sandeep Tirkey was beaten to death allegedly by villagers of Tesera in Gumla district, on Monday, said Manish Kumar, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Gumla.

He had a criminal history. The police are conducting a thorough investigation in the incident, the SDOP said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Vehicles Carrying Oxygen to Be Treated as Ambulances Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

"He used to threaten and thrash people. It seems like he was hit by sticks following which he died. He was trying to abscond from the police. Further investigation will be carried out in this matter," he added.

Tirkey had come out of jail almost two years ago. (ANI)

Also Read | Hindi Diwas 2020: Hindi Students From China’s Different Universities Send Heartwarming Wishes; Watch Video.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)