New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for removal of a clot in his brain.

His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," he said.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital here on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

