New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

Amarinder Singh said he had a meeting with the Prime Minister on wide-ranging issues related to Punjab, including the issues concerning the farmers.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Police Send Summons to Rahul Gandhi, Other Congress Leaders for ‘Damaging Public Property’.

He expressed confidence that the farmers' issue would be resolved very soon, to everybody's satisfaction.

Amarinder Singh was accompanied by his daughter and chief of Punjab BJP Mahila Morcha Jai Inder Kaur.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Licenses of Two Blood Banks Cancelled for Selling Human Plasma.

Farmer unions, who are protesting over their demand for a law on MSP, have rejected the proposal by the government.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal told the media on Monday that after discussions, the forums rejected the proposal.

"If the government is not giving legal guarantee of MSP, it means that the farmers of the country will continue to be looted. This is not acceptable," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)