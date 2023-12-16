Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Punjab State Special Operation Cell arrested a former police personnel, Jagdeep Singh, with 500 gram of heroin, police officials said.

Singh, who is of Amearica's Got Talent fame and is known for his gigantic height, was produced before the Tarn Taran court. The court sentenced him to five days of remand.

Also Read | 'Menstruation Isn't Choice; It's Biological Reality': BRS Leader K Kavitha Joins Issue With Smriti Irani.

The police said that they are looking for others involved in the drug case and is investigating the nexus.

"We are looking for the others involved. We have gotten a 5-day remand (of Jagdeep Singh)... We are also investigating the nexus. 500 gram of heroin have been recovered from him. He has been arrested from Tarn Taran," State Special Operation Cell inspector Kanwar Iqbal Singh said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Will Play a Vital Role in India's Growth Journey, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Speaking about the former cop, Singh said, "He was an employee of the Punjab Police but he took retirement later."

Earlier in December, the Border Security Force and Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) apprehended two smugglers and seized one kg of heroin from Ferozepur district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)