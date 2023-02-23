Lucknow, Feb 23 (PTI) A Special MP MLA Court on Thursday sentenced local trade leader and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Banwari Lal Kanchhal to two years' jail in connection with a three decade old case of assaulting a government official.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

Judge AK Srivastava refused Kanchhal's plea to release him on parole, observing that it would send a wrong message to the society.

The case arose from a complaint made by sales tax officer Arun Kumar Tripathi with Hazratganj Police on October 6, 1991.

According to Tripathi's complaint, Kanchhal and his associates barged into his office at Meera Bai Marg when was working there and beat up up.

Tripathi said the assailants also threatened him not to inspect their vehicles during checking. They all ran away when other office employees rushed to the spot.

