Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 27 ANI: Former Indian Coast Guard officer Inspector General Devraj Sharma (retd) today took oath as a member of the Himachal Pradesh State Public Service Commission.

Sharma retired from the Indian Coast Guard last year and has been working in different capacities to improve the competitive examination system of the hill state.

The oath ceremony was conducted by the Governor of the State, Shiv Pratap Shukla, in the presence of the Chief Minister, Sukhdev Singh Sukhu.

Sharma was the Deputy Director General of the Indian Coast Guard at the force headquarters in New Delhi.

He was an aviation engineer in the force and worked extensively on the development of aviation assets for the force. (ANI)

