Charaideo (Assam) [India], September 9 (ANI): Former TMC leader Ripun Bora on Sunday joined Congress in Assam's Charaideo. Bora stated that the Congress is his old home and he has returned to his house now.

Launching a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said that the need of the hour is to unite against the corrupt and fascist BJP and to uproot it to make Assam liveable.

"Congress is my old home and today I have returned to my home. I was in TMC for two years. The kind of environment that is there in Assam and the entire country, the need of the hour is to unite against the corrupt, fascist and anti-people BJP to uproot the BJP from Assam to make it liveable. Hence, along with 36 office bearers of the Assam state committee (TMC), I have joined Congress to strengthen it," said Ripun Bora.

Earlier in the month, Ripun Bora resigned from TMC, stating that people perceive TMC as a regional party.

He said that the people of Assam are not inclined to accept TMC in Assam. The people of Assam view TMC as a regional party of Bengal... No doubt people have very deep respect for Mamata Banerjee. But the people of Assam do not want to accept the TMC.

He further highlighted measures that could be taken by the party, such as the need for an Assamese leader at the national level, declaring the residence of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at Tollygunge as a heritage site and converting the Madhupur Satra at Cooch Behar into a cultural hub to counter the perception of the people of TMC being a regional party.

He also mentioned that he, because of the such challenges, felt compelled to make a difficult decision and dissociated himself from TMC. (ANI)

