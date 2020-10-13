Patna, Oct 13 (PTI) Accusing Congress incharge for Bihar affairs Shaktisinh Gohil of taking money for giving party tickets in the assembly elections, former union minister K K Tewary on Tuesday demanded Gohils resignation and a probe against him.

In a letter addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Tewary asserted that partys poll prospect in Bihar was good but his (Gohil's) "shabby deal" with the RJD might harm its chance.

"I demand immediate resignation of Shaktisinh Gohil as Bihar incharge. His record of managing party affairs in Bihar has been marked with a dubious agenda which is harming the prospect of the party in the elections, Tewary told PTI.

Expressing his displeasure over not being consulted on any issue including distribution of tickets, Tewary said "his arbitrary selection of party candidates and hostility towards some senior Congress leaders of the state leaves much to be desired."

Tewary was a two-time Member of Parliament from Buxar in Bihar in 1980 and 1984 and was a Union minister in the Rajiv Gandhi government.

Ever since this man (Gohil) has taken over as incharge of Bihar Congress, his method of working is "opaque and non transparent", the senior Congress leader said.

Under seat-sharing deal in the Mahagathbandhan, Congress got 70 seats out of total 243 seats in the state assembly.

Tewary, however, said RJD has given those seats to the Congress where neither of the two parties have ever won.

Tewary urged the party high command to order an inquiry by senior Congress leaders into handling of the party affairs in Bihar by Gohil.

